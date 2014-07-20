VIJAYAWADA: BC welfare and excise minister Kollu Ravindra has said that the ground work for construction of the Machilipatnam Port is going on at a brisk pace.

Addressing a press meeting here Saturday, the minister said, “Apart from the Machilipatnam port, CM Chandrababu Naidu is also keen on establishing an oil refinery and a cracker unit in Machilipatnam.”

Speaking on the land acquisition problem for the Machilipatnam Port, he said that discussions were going on with Navyuga Engineer Private Limited, the lead promoting company of the port construction, to speed up the process.

“The district collector is taking care of the issues involved in acquiring land. We shall discuss and arrive at a consensus soon,”, he said. However, the minister has not given clarity on the commencement of the works for the construction of port. He also said that the Machilipatnam- Repalle and Narsaraopet-Bantumilli railway lines should be developed as it will facilitate development of the state.

Stating that the CM is keen on eliminating the belt shops in the state, he said, “Special Task force teams have been formed to carry out raids on belt shops. We have registered 1,400 cases across the state on people running the illegal outlets.”

Port’s PROGRESS

Ground work for Machilipatnam Port at brisk pace

Krishna district collector on the job to resolve land issues for the project.

CM keen to set up an oil refinery and a cracker unit at Machilipatnam