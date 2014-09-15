VISAKHAPATNAM: RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has been awarded the prestigious Indira Gandhi Rajbhasha Shield for the Best Hindi Implementation in the organisation, for the sixth consecutive year, on the occasion of National Hindi Day celebrations.

President of India Pranabh Mukherjee presented the award to RINL CMD Madhusudan during a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi Saturday. Union home minister Rajnath Singh also participated. The RINL also won the Hindi House Magazine award ‘Sugandh’ (second prize) for the third consecutive time. RINL director (personnel) GBS Prasad was present.