HYDERABAD:A division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday ordered re-postmortem of five more victims of the alleged Seshachalam encounter. The directive came 24 hours after it ordered the second autopsy of A Sasikumar, one of the 20 loggers from Tamil Nadu gunned down by the AP STF in the forest on April 7.

The latest order was issued after Thanjiammal and four others — all relatives of victims Murugan, Murthy, Mahendran, Perumal and Munusamy — filed a petition seeking re-postmortem. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Kalyan Jyoti Sengupta and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, was requested not to issue the directive by AP additional advocate general D Srinivas, who wanted the court to first let the government submit the original autopsy reports on Monday. However, the Bench rejected his plea, citing its earlier order issued on the petition filed by Muniammal, widow of Sasikumar.

The Bench also directed the Osmania Medical College principal to form a team of not less than three doctors to conduct the re-postmortems. It had on Thursday ordered the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences to send an expert team to TN for the re-postmortem of Sasikumar. The petitioners, Thanjiammal and others, were also impleaded in a PIL filed by the Civil Liberties Committee seeking registration of a murder case against the police personnel involved in the encounter. The matter was posted on Monday for further hearing.