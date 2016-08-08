NELLORE: Anti-arrack movement leader responsible for imposing total ban on liquor, Vardhineni Rosamma (93) popularly known as Dubagunta Rosamma, passed away in Dubagunta village of Kaligri mandal, about 90 km from here on Sunday morning.

According to her family, she breathed her last around 3.30 AM on Sunday at her residence in Dubagunta village. Rosamma’s family has been living as agricultural labourers in the village. She is survived by two sons V Srinivasulu, and V Yddukondalu, and a daughter K Padmaja. Her last rights are expected to be held on Monday in Dubagunta village.

Nellore MP M Rajamohan Reddy, Udayagiri MLA B Venkata Rama Rao, former Udayagiri MLA M Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLCs V Balasubrahmanyam, S Chandra Mohan Reddy, CPM senior leader Jakka Venkaiah and others condoled her death.

Unlettered woman who made history

Vardhineni Rosamma, born in 1923 in Juvvaladinne village, married Kondaiah Naidu of Dubagunta village and settled as a agricultural labourer. Rosamma, who was an unlettered woman, was inspired by literacy movement, during the regime of Collector M Raju in 1990s. Later, she joined the Anti-Arrack Movement in 1991, with the inspiration of a book called ‘Mahila Meluko’ written by Vitavu Balasubrahmanyam. She intensified the movement by making ‘Dubagunta village the focus.’

All political parties except Congress, non-governmental organisations and social activists extended support, and joined the anti-arrack movement, which led to its ban by the late CM N T Rama Rao.

After winning polls, NTR signed on the dotted line to ban liquor in the State. AP had a golden era for two-and-a-half years during the regime of NTR and crime rate drastically came down following ban on liquor. N Chandrababu Naidu, who assumed office after NTR, lifted the ban. Rosamma’s last days were bad. The government, allotted her four acres of land in Dubagunta village and a plot at Kavali outskirts, forcibly grabbed it by saying that she had no pattas.

Even APSRTC’s free pass was cancelled few years ago. After losing both kidneys, she travelled to Kanuparthipadu village to meet Chief Minister Naidu. She was not allowed to meet the CM, and was mercilessly necked out from the venue by calling her mad. However, philanthropists donated some money for her health and she died undergoing dialysis at her village on Sunday.