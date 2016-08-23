VISAKHAPATNAM : YET another job fraud came to light, after several youths on Monday approached the city police commissioner T Yoganand, alleging that an IT firm in Marripalem area had duped around 350 youngsters by promising job and collecting around Rs 1 crore from them. According to sources, PC Technology Private Limited headquartered at Dehradun in Uttarakhand opened their branch at Botsa Square near Marripalem under the Five Town police station limits in March this year.

The company officials had advertised for ‘walk in interview’, seeking engineering graduates. Students who got selected in the interview were reportedly asked to told Rs 25,000 each with the company for a three-month training session.

According to the victims, the management had promised to provide jobs after training with a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Though some of them had completed their training by August 10, they didn’t get employment.

Sources said that when the victims tried to reach the management, they found the office shut. On Monday, the gullible youth sought help of the police commissioner to recover the money and punish the fraudsters. The police commissioner decided to constitute a special team to investigate the case.