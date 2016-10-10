Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alert sounded as Krishna gushes with rising inflow

Published: 10th October 2016

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inflows into the Krishna increased on Sunday following rains in the river’s catchment area, necessitating release of water from the Pulichintala downstream to the Prakasam barrage.

Anticipating heavy rush of pilgrims in the next couple of days, the authorities issued an advisory, cautioning them to be careful while taking the holy dip at the Durga ghat. They said water flow is likely to be much stronger than usual. The water discharge at Pulichintala on Sunday night was 13,743 cusecs. Consequently, the flow into the Prakasam barrage is set to increase further. As it is, inflow at the Prakasam barrage was about 18,382 cusces.

Depending on the situation, the gates of the barrage may be lifted by about one ft to let out flood water after maintaining a level of 3.5 ft at Durga, Bhavani, Punnami and Ferry ghats. The canal system, which is served by the Prakasam barrage, does not have the capacity to take a flow of water of more than 12,000 cusecs. So, lifting of the gates may become necessary, an irrigation official said.

As the inflows are more than anticipated, the irrigation authorities have switched off all the pumps at Pattiseema so that there would be no further inflows into the Krishna from the Polavaram Right Main Canal. The water that is already flowing into the canal will reach Prakasam barrage within the next two days, the officials said.

As water flow is likely to be faster, the irrigation department offiicials are deploying staff at all the ghats to ensure that nothing goes wrong. “They will see if the required level is being maintained at the ghats and warn the pilgrims about the strong current if it is more than danger level,”a senor Irrigation official said.

