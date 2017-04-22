Global Summer Fellowship to help improve Andhra Pradesh education

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : Eighteen qualified youngsters from reputed universities in India and across the globe have been selected for the ‘Summer Fellowship-2017’ to be conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).



The 10-week fellowship programme will start on May 15.

The team will visit State-run universities and study the conditions there and suggest measures to improve standards, hone skills, initiate entrepreneurship abilities and enhance research outputs.



Students from Columbia University, HEC Paris, University of Michigan, IITs, BITS-Pilani, ISB, National University of Singapore, St. Stephen’s and 17 other global institutions will take part in the youth fellowship programme.



APSCHE officials said approximately 130 students from under-graduate, post-graduate levels, who are conducting research at various organisations, have applied for the fellowship.



After going through all the applications, 45 students were called for interview via Skype and telephone and finally 18 were selected.



“The programme is aimed at getting a best analysis report from a team of professionals after their field work and analysis. In fact, the report will help the government to strengthen the education sector by rectifying the gap,” APSCHE chairman S Vijaya Raju said.



“We had conducted this project in 2016 also, which gave an amasing result. Even this year, we are expecting that a great team will come up with a great suggestive report to strengthen the education sector. With this project, we will know which universities are performing well and the shortcomings of our education system. This, in turn, will help us to find solutions,” he said.



The team of youngsters will work on various projects including improving entrepreneurship and innovation, corporate social responsibility funding, international collaborations, career development and placements, E-learning, vocationalisation and skill development and digital documentation of higher education institutions.



The team will also work on four other research projects. Each project will be taken up by two people and the research projects will be taken up individually. As part of the programme, each person will receive an honorarium of `70,000 for ‘satisfactory’ performance, `85,000 for ‘good’ performance and `1,00,000 for outstanding performance during the fellowship period.