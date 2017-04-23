Registration for second batch of IIDT, Tirupati opens tomorrow

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Registrations for admissions into second batch of the International Institute of Digital Technologies (Tirupati) will open from April 23.

The first batch began with 52 students on February 15. The admission test for the second batch will be conducted on June 25 while the course will commence on August 16.

Giving a briefing on the courses, IT Advisor to chief minister JA Chowdary said, “There is no policy of limited seats or age limit to take admission. Students will be given admission based on their performance in the entrance examination.”

The IIDT, in collaboration with a New York-based company will offer courses on Artificial intelligence and machine learning in Vizag soon.Also various courses on financial technologies will be provided in Vizag as Fintech Valley is a great advantage for the Port City, he added.

With the spurt in cyber crimes, the police need to be trained in cyber security laws.

“We are also preparing a course module to train police in cyber security and will be imparting training to police personnel even from the district-level soon,” Chowdary said.

The International Institute of Digital Technologies is now offering two postgraduate programmes in Cyber Security and Business Analytics with faculty and delivery partners like Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (Gandhinagar) and Praxis Business School (Kolkata).