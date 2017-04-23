Home States Andhra Pradesh

Registration for second batch of IIDT, Tirupati opens tomorrow

Registrations for admissions into second batch of the International Institute of Digital Technologies (Tirupati) will open from April 23.

Published: 23rd April 2017 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2017 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

JA Chowdary, IT advisor to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the media in Vizag on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Registrations for admissions into second batch of the International Institute of Digital Technologies (Tirupati) will open from April 23.

The first batch began with 52 students on February 15. The admission test for the second batch will be conducted on June 25 while the course will commence on August 16.

Giving a briefing on the courses, IT Advisor to chief minister JA Chowdary said, “There is no policy of limited seats or age limit to take admission. Students will be given admission based on their performance in the entrance examination.”

The IIDT, in collaboration with a New York-based company will offer courses on Artificial intelligence and machine learning in Vizag soon.Also various courses on financial technologies will be provided in Vizag as Fintech Valley is a great advantage for the Port City, he added.

With the spurt in cyber crimes, the police need to be trained in cyber security laws.
“We are also preparing a course module to train police in cyber security and will be imparting training to police personnel even from the district-level soon,” Chowdary said.

The International Institute of Digital Technologies is now offering two postgraduate programmes in Cyber Security and Business Analytics with faculty and delivery partners like Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (Gandhinagar) and Praxis Business School (Kolkata).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Institute of Digital Technologies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp