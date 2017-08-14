Confront CM when he visits Nandyal, Jagan tells voters

By Express News Service

NANDYAL: Continuing his vituperative attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC chief and Opposition Leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the people of Nandyal to confront the latter when he visits the constituency seeking votes for not fulfilling his poll promises.

“Surely, Naidu will come to Nandyal in the next few days, making fresh promises. He had promised airport, Urdu university, up gradation of Kurnool as a smart city, setting up of a mining school, food park, cement factories and industrial parks when he took part in the first Independence Day celebrations held at Kurnool after the division of the State in 2014. Did he keep any one of the promises?” he asked. Jagan said that the present election should signal the beginning of the Kurukshetra war between dharma and adharma because Naidu has the habit of playing with the aspirations of the poor.

“Was there any chief minister who lied in his speech in an Independence Day celebrations?,” he asked while campaigning in Gudipatigadda. “During the last three years, neither the Chief Minister nor any of the TDP leaders visited Nandyal. However, as soon as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-election, they are making a beeline to Nandyal,” Jagan said.

“As the YSRC is contesting in the election, Naidu is releasing funds for the development of the constituency. If I had left the election uncontested, would Naidu release funds?” he asked. Jagan said that Naidu did not spare unemployed youth in his scheme of politics. He had promised jobs to all the unemployed youths. He even promised unemployment dole if he is not able to give them jobs. For each unemployed youth, at the rate of `2,000 per month, Naidu now owes `76,000 as he did not even pay one rupee.

He said Naidu did not know what development was. “Development does not mean demolition of houses and shops on either side of a road. Even if he does it, he should pay enough compensation. Naidu is offering only `18,000 per cent in Nandyal when the going price is about `50 lakh a cent,” he said.

“Entrust the job of development of Nandyal to me. Development means creating an indelible impression in the minds of the people,” he said.