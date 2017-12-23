RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/ELURU:Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa has said that the State government will abide by the directives of High Court with respect to cockfights in the State. At the same breath, he maintained that the government will also honour the tradition of Telugu people.

Speaking to mediapersons in Rajahmahendravaram and also in Palacole of West Godavari district, Chinarajappa said that the government will implement the High Court directions with regard to the cockfights but will also honour the tradition of the Telugu people. He said that people can organise cockfights during Sankranti festival for three days in a peaceful and joyful manner.

Replying to a query whether the government will allow cock fights, which are common in twin Godavari districts during Sankranti festival, in a sarcastic manner, he said where is the need for permission. Like NTR Beach festival, Sankranti festival will also be celebrated in a traditional manner without violating the court orders.Referring to Kapu reservation, the Home Minister said that the Assembly has passed a resolution to include Kapus in BC list under BC(F) category without disturbing the existing quota of BCs. The resolution was sent to the Centre for approval, he added.

On Polavaram, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the project will completed within the stipulated time. Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on expediting the works, he said that the State government is giving priority to complete all the irrigation projects. Even as the Home Minister stating that people will be allowed to participate in cockfights for three days during Sankranti festival, Rajamahendravaram Urban SP B Rajakumari made it clear that that there is no question of permitting cockfights.

Speaking to Express, she said, “We have kept a vigil on cockfights and will take action against those found participating in the cockfights. We have arranged 4 sub-division teams and two special teams to nab the punters involved in cockfighting and gambling.In addition, patrolling team will also keep a strict vigil on these illegal activities especially at Gokavaram, Korukonda, Rajanagaram and other areas.”