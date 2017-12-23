VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to a Dalit woman getting stripped and beaten in Jerripothula Palem under Pendurthi police limits in Visakhapatnam couple of days ago, Jana Sena party chief demanded an explanation from the state government on behalf of the people.

Party chief Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter on Saturday and said he was deeply disturbed by the incident and observed that lack of stringent action by police and government on perpetrators will send wrong indications in public.

Stating he is not inciting emotions as he had seen the repercussions of Karamchedu and Chunduru incidents, he said as the issue is extremely sensitive in nature, any kind of statement without aforethought would create deep fissures in harmonious coexistence of communities.

“If the government doesn’t respond in the manner it has to then the outcome for sure will not be a pleasant one. Think of Rohit Vemula incident how it shook up the entire nation and request the authorities not to be mute spectators,” he pointed out.

Jana Sena chief said if he takes up the issue personally, it would put a tremendous load on authorities in every way possible. He urged the government to do justice to the woman, who was attacked. He observed that in such incidents atrocities were done by few individuals on one helpless victim or a group will get a caste color through the rest of the community has nothing to do with it.

“Crimes done by individuals on others will eventually be portrayed as community clashes. Apart from the government and authorities, community leaders of that particular caste that the attackers belong to, should also address the issue and condemn it in public,” he said and at the same time urged media to maintain restraint instead of adopting the sensational approach.

“If the individual rights guaranteed by constitution are being violated by any individual or group, it shouldn’t be tolerated and if the authorities want to do the spectator job in such situations then people will take law into their own hands,” he cautioned and asked the commissioner of police and collector of Visakhapatnam to stand by that helpless woman for speedy justice.

He tweeted that he will be sending members of Jana Sena team from Visakhapatnam to meet the victim and understand what exactly happened and to pursue the local authorities for much-needed justice. He said NRI women who hail from different communities from Europe and US had sent him a plethora of messages in support of that helpless woman.

He also advised both ruling TDP - BJP and opposition YSRCP to come together and find a way to discuss and debate to avert such incidents in future instead of indulging in mudslinging on each other.