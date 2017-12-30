KADAPA: The police arrested four inter-district burglars at Alladupalle Devalala in Chapadu mandal and recovered 502 grams of gold ornaments and 150 grams of silver articles from them. Informing this at a press conference in Proddatur on Friday, DSP Srinivasulu said a special police team apprehended the quartet who committed several burglaries in Kadapa and Kurnool districts, while they were moving suspiciously. The arrested included Md Rafi alias Rafi, T Abdul Subhan, M Srinivasulu and K Venkata Shiva alias Subbaiah. During interrogation, they confessed to committing 19 burglaries in the two districts. A laptop, two motorcycles and five mobile phones were also seized from them.

