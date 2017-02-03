Video of sarpanch kicking, abusing woman in Kuderu goes viral, takes political hue

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In shocking incident, a 48-year-old widow was dragged on the road, kicked around and abused by a village sarpanch and another man even as she pleaded that the entrance to her house not be blocked by the construction of a water trough in Anantapur district.

Though the incident happened in Jallipalli village of Kuderu mandal on Sunday evening, it came to light only on Thursday, when the video clip went viral on social media after it was posted by a youth whose identity is yet to be verified.

On Sunday evening, B Radhamma was sitting in front of her house when village sarpanch Mekala Nagaraju along with Janmabhoomi Committee member Chandrasekhar Goud went to her to take measurements for the construction of the water trough. The old trough had to be dismantled for the widening of the Anantapur-Bellary road.

At that time, Radhamma pleaded with them not to construct the water trough as it would block the entrance to her house. Taking offence, the duo dragged her from where she was sitting and kicked her around all the while using abusive language.

Though a bystander tried to intervene, Nagaraju continued to kick her. The video ends with more people rushing to the spot and putting an end to the assault, the accused then leaves in a huff.

Radhamma moved to her mother’s place after the death of her husband Sudhakara Reddy four years ago.

Since then she has been taking care of her ailing mother and her mentally unsound brother. According to villagers, four months ago, Radhamma lost her mother and since then she has been stressed about making ends meet and taking care of her mentally unsound brother.

Cops let accused walk free

On Monday, Radhamma lodged a complaint with Kuderu police, but the cops let the accused walk away after perfunctory questioning. When the incident came to light on Thursday, police claimed that they had registered a case.

The issue took a political colour when YSRCP backed the victim and demanded that the police initiate stern action against the accused who belong to the ruling party.

YSRC women wing district in-charge B Suseelamma spoke to Anantapur DSP J Mallikarjuna Varma and demanded strong action. She warned that if no action was taken all women organisations would stage a protect.

When contacted by Express, the DSP said they had registered cases under Sec 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) of the IPC.

TDP MLC Payyavula Keshav condemned the incident and said they never supported those who abused and assaulted woman.