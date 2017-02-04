Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Naidu hints at son Lokesh’s Cabinet entry

As legislative council elections are not far away, Naidu would rather take him into the legislative council rather than ask an MLA to vacate his seat so that Lokesh may contest.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ending suspense over when TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will be inducted into the Cabinet, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu dropped subtle hints that the wait may almost be over, when Telengana party leaders called on him at the Secretariat in Velagapudi near here on Thursday.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister reportedly told them that he had plans for Lokesh and that he was interested in taking him into the Cabinet.

Naidu is understood to have said this when the Telanagaa leaders requested him to tour the state to strengthen the party. When the CM made it clear that he may be unlikely to comply to their request, thanks to his busy schedule, they suggested that the TDP general secretary be sent in his stead. This was when Naidu opened up, saying that he wanted to induct him into the AP Cabinet and entrust him with a key portfolio.

As legislative council elections are not far away, Naidu would rather take him into the legislative council rather than ask an MLA to vacate his seat so that Lokesh may contest.

Though the elections to the Assembly may not be difficult for Lokesh since the Telugu Desam party is bound to select a safe seat for him and deploy all its might to ensure his victory by a wide margin, Naidu still wants to send him to the Legislative Council than go through the tedium of elections.

According to sources, the delay in taking Lokesh into the Cabinet is on account of Naidu’s dilemma over whether it was the right time for Lokesh to get exposure as Minister.

Since Naidu had big plans for the 2019 elections, he does to want to risk the prospect of Lokesh not making a big impact as a Minister. But as several ministers are pushing for Lokesh’s entry, Naidu may take him sooner than later. However, no leader is hazarding a guess on when it will happen, saying instead that it is likely after the Budget Session in the Assembly.

