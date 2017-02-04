RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari district has abundant mineral wealth. The Mines and Geology Department has earned a revenue of Rs 242 cr so far as against the target of Rs 251 cr for the current fiscal through mining leases.

In the financial year 2015-16, its revenue was Rs 159 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is a major mining lease holder among other companies. As many as 24 mining leases have been given for exploration of oil and natural gas offshore and onshore.

According to an official of the Mines and Geology Department, ONGC alone is paying Rs 100 cr per annum for exploration of oil and natural gas. The mineral resources of the district include laterite, gravel, granite, fireclay, oil and natural gas.

According to an estimate, Prathipadu, Sankhavaram and Routhulapudi mandals have 180 million metric tonnes of laterite reserves. Rajanagaram, Jaggampeta and Tuni mandals possess huge fireclay deposits.

In the agency area of the district, 9 million metric tonnes of granite reserves are identified. After oil and natural gas, laterite is a major revenue earner for the Mines and Geology Department.