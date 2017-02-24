VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations levelled by Nagari MLA R K Roja against Director General of Police N Sambasiva Rao, the AP Police Officers Association on Thursday demanded an unconditional apology from the actor-turned-politician.

The YSRC MLA had alleged that she was "kidnapped" by police from Gannavaram airport on February 11 to prevent her from attending the National Women's Parliament despite she was invited for the event.

She had also alleged that the DGP was a slave of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, APPOA president J Srinivasa Rao said the "police are the slaves of the public and not anyone else".

He said police had prior information about Roja's plan to interrupt the women parliament sessions and acted swiftly against her for the smooth conduct of the event.

"Being a people's representative, it's not at all good for Roja to make such comments against the DGP. If she felt anything wrong, she might have approached judiciary rather than making false remarks against the police", Srinivas said.

APPOA treasurer T Gopal said criticising police for filthy reasons had become a fashion for everyone.

The bodyguards of Roja would also stage a protest wearing black badges if she failed to tender an unconditional apology to the DGP, he added.

On Tuesday, Roja had filed a private case against the DGP and five other police officials for her illegal detention.

The court posted the case for hearing on March 3.