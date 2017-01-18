Home States Andhra Pradesh

NTR statue tenses up SRR, CVR colleges

Tension gripped SRR and CVR colleges here on Tuesday with student organisations and Opposition parties taking exception to the installation of the late former Chief Minister  NTR’s statue on the campu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped SRR and CVR colleges here on Tuesday with student organisations and Opposition parties taking exception to the installation of the late former Chief Minister  NTR’s statue on the campus, for which the ruling TDP’s workers had secured permission from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The ruling party is making preparations for the grand installation on Wednesday on the occasion of NTR’s death anniversary by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

As preparations for installation of the statute have been going on for some time, the members of Opposition parties took objection to it and the college principal too lodged a complaint with the police, but with the organisers obtaining permission on Tuesday, the way is now clear for the installation of the statue.
The leaders of Opposition parties contend that it is not proper to install statues of politicians on the premises of educational institutions as such moves will  only generate unwanted political tensions among students.

