VIJAYAWADA: Attributing the death of 16 persons in Chaparai village in the Rampachodavaram agency area of East Godavari district to lack of information, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take steps to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.“It is unfortunate that ignorance of the people coupled with delay in extending government services on time led to the death of 16 persons,” said Naidu who wants the administration to ensure a proper system to get information of happenings in every nook and corner of the State.

During a teleconference with officials from his residence in Undavalli here on Friday, the Chief Minister suggested the officials to release health bulletins in the district on a monthly-basis and take the initiative to mandals and village levels at the earliest so as to extend the required medical assistance to public. Asserting that the government introduced several schemes in medical and health sector and also appointed knowledge partners, Naidu sought better coordination between Rural Development, Urban Development and Health Department for tackling the spread of communicable diseases.

Naidu underscored the need for sensitising the tribal population over consuming purified water, improving sanitation and encouraging good food habits. He said action would be taken against those found neglecting their responsibilities and failing to take measures to tackle spread of seasonal diseases. Principal Secretaries of Health, Forest and Panchayat Raj Poonam Malakondaiah, G Anantha Ramu and KS Jawahar Reddy and district collectors participated in the video-conference.

War against mosquitoes

State government to launch war against mosquitoes (Domalapai Dandayatra) from Saturday

CM wants active participation of people in the drive

As part of the programme, government will focus on cleaning water bodies, improving sanitation and anti-larva operations

CM directed officials to fill the vacancies of doctors and paramedical posts

Government to organise debates in schools on public health every Saturday and public awareness rallies on the 4th Saturday of every month

Government to plant 25 lakh saplings within 125 days under ‘Vanam - Manam’ programme

Officials to take up plantation drive in open govt lands

Govt not bothered about Tribals, alleges Jagan

Jagan, after interacting with Tribals from Chaparai in East Godavari district who were under treatment at Kakinada General Hospital for fevers, hit out at the government for not bothering about tribals even when they were dying. He expressed displeasure over the ruling party leaders visiting the tribals only when they needed their votes and not when they were in a tight spot. He deplored lack of proper roads to some tribal villages like Chaparai. The tribals at the hospital told him that there were no roads, no safe drinking water and not even supply of ration rice to them.