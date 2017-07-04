GUNTUR: A private travels bus went up in flames at Kaza toll plaza near Mangalagiri on Monday night. However, there were no reports of any casualties in the incident. At around 9:30 pm, a hi-tech AC bus belonging to Swaroopa Travels was on its way to Guntur from Vijayawada for picking up a marriage party.

When it reached Kaza toll plaza, the bus driver R Srinivas noticed smoke coming from the AC vents. He immediately stopped the bus on the roadside and got down from it along with cleaner Ch Veeranjaneyulu.

Within no time, the bus was engulfed in flames. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the bus was gutted. Mangalagiri Sub-Inspector K Vasu registered a case.