Plane fiasco: Judge recuses self from JC Diwakar Reddy case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice C Praveen Kumar of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the case filed by TDP Lok Sabha member JC Diwakar Reddy. The Lok Sabha member sought to declare the flying ban imposed on him, by all the major domestic airlines in the country, as illegal. When the matter came up for hearing, Justice Praveen Kumar directed the court registry to post the case before another bench for hearing.

The Parliament member from Anantapur constituency in AP filed the writ petition on Tuesday seeking directions to the concerned airline authorities to forthwith permit him to fly in their flights.

He termed the incident of his alleged unruly behaviour with Indigo airlines staff at Visakhapatnam airport on June 16 this year as a `trivial incident which was given wrong color.’

He also blamed the concerned airlines staff for not giving him his boarding pass even though he had reached the airport well within time. The matter is expected to come up for hearing before another bench in a day or two.