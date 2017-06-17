Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu, Sanskrit Junior Lecturers must know English: TSPSC rules

Even though the question paper of main exam will be supplied in the respective languages, the preliminary exam will be in English

Published: 17th June 2017 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2017 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Those who want to teach Telugu and Sanskrit languages at Government Residential colleges in the state must have a good command over English Grammar. They should be able to spot errors in the construction of English sentences, besides knowing articles, tenses, modal verbs and idioms in English.

Strange it may sound, but Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made it compulsory for those who want to become Junior Lecturers (JLs) in Gurukul Educational institutions to teach Telugu and Sanskrit, to have basic proficiency in English.

The commission issued a notification on June 2 to fill vacant posts of JLs in residential educational institutions inviting applications from qualified candidates to take the preliminary exam (screening test), which is likely to be held on July 16.

Interestingly, in the notification, the commission made it clear that the question paper of preliminary exam will be supplied only in English for all the aspirants irrespective of the posts. Even though the question paper of main exam will be supplied in the respective language for the candidates of JL posts in languages including Telugu, Sanskrit and English, the preliminary exam (objective type) will be in English language only. That means, candidates aspiring to teach Telugu and Sanskrit will have to write preliminary exam in English.

The preliminary exam paper will have questions from topics like General Studies, General Abilities and Basic Proficiency in English. Based on their performance in the prelims, candidates will be short-listed for main exam in the ratio of 1:15 duly following the rule of reservation. The main exam will be held on August 12 or 13. Those who fare well in the mains, in order of merit, will be called for interview in the ratio of 1:2. The final selection to the posts will be based on marks secured in the main exam and interview. 

Job seekers unhappy
Job seekers are expressing displeasure at the ‘strange’ rules of TSPSC.
“How could a candidate, who wants to become Telugu or Sanskrit lecturer, take the exam in English language? Asking them to have proficiency in English language is ridiculous. The TSPSC is formulating weird rules while recruiting candidates for various vacant posts in the government.

The commission should immediately withdraw its decision to conduct the preliminary exam in English even for the postgraduates in Telugu and Sanskrit languages. Else we will intensify our agitation against the decisions,” State Nirudyoga JAC convener J Kalyan warned.

Mired in controversies
The commission had to cancel its notification released on Feb 6 to fill vacant posts in residential schools in the State. The reason: some new rules with regard to pass percentage and a proposal to hold the prelims and main exam for the recruitment only in English led to protests.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intervened and directed the TSPSC to cancel the notification Ongoing recruitment process to fill Group II posts has also become controversial with job-seekers alleging that large-scale irregularities had taken place in the selection drive. Hyderabad High Court on Monday stayed the recruitment process for three weeks

