District Collector K Sasidhar and other officials inspecting under ground drainage works at Guntur on Friday| Express

GUNTUR: District Collector K Sasidhar inspected the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) project works at Sriram Nagar, Vikas Nagar and other places in the city on Thursday. He directed Shapoorji Pallonji Company Limited, which is executing the project, to complete the works as per schedule.

He also inspected the sewage treatment plant at Prakash Nagar and reviewed its progress with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) engineers. GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, SE M Marianna, Public Health department SE N Srinivasa Rao and other officials accompanied him.