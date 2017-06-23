VISAKHAPATNAM: All the Agency areas will have full-fledged road connectivity by the year-end, chief secretary Dinesh Kumar has said.

Reviewing the progress of the project undertaken by MGNREGS, Housing, Panchayat Raj and Tourism departments at the collectorate on Thursday evening, he asked the district officials to speed up the works to meet the deadline.

On the MGNREGS, the CS directed the officials to meet the targets in the stipulated time and provide maximum job works to the beneficiaries.

He asked collector Pravin Kumar to take necessary steps for the construction of four mini-stadia proposed in the district at an investment of `2 crore for which MGNREGS and SAAP would made the allocations. Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings departments would also extend support in the construction of roads in the agency areas, he said.

The CS suggested that if nobody comes forward to dig the water wells individually, make it a part of the MGNREGS and sanction the scheme on community basis.

“Plan 1 km-long avenue plantation along with the roads in each village and complete the construction of 15,000 vermicompost yards in the given time frame. Complete the construction works of Aanganwadi buildings, burial grounds and sports grounds development works by the year-end,” he ordered and instructed the housing officials to complete the 468 Hudhud-related housing units by end-September.

Pravin Kumar requested the CS to extend the financial support to undertake employment generation works in all the 11 agency mandals. VUDA VC Basanth Kumar, GVMC commissioner M Hari Narayanan and others were present.