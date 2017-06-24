VISAKHAPATNAM: The in-charge director, GITAM School of Gandhian Studies, GITAM University, B Nalini, has been awarded the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship 2017, sponsored by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF).



The programme is the flagship international educational exchange programme- sponsored by the US government. Established in 1946 under a legislation introduced by late Senator J William Fulbright, it currently operates in over 155 countries worldwide.



Nalini has been in the teaching and research since 2004 and was honoured with GITAM Best Teacher and Best Researcher Awards. She has worked on research projects funded by various national agencies.