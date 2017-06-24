HYDERABAD: With the CBSE declaring the much-awaited NEET results on Friday, 56,804 Telugu students heaved a sigh of relief. For Arnav Thrinath, it was a particularly good day, he had topped the exam from Telangana. An All-Indian 12 ranker, the 17-year-old was informed by his friends that the results were out.

“Honestly I am surprised. I never expected to that I would do so well. I was informed by my college that I got AIR 12 rank,” he said. Arnav said, “As compared to previous years, this year the exam was relatively easy. Even physics which generally is the toughest had only 3-4 twisted questions,” he said.

The BiPC student from Sri Chaitanya spent two years residing in the college hostel, away from home in Moosapet, even though his parents were in the same city. He said he didn’t want any distractions so he decided to stay in hostel.



Son of doctor parents, getting into the medical profession was what he had always wanted. “I never had any pressure from my parents but I knew I wanted to become a doctor even as a child,” said Arnav who is eyeing a seat at the Delhi AIIMS. Interestingly, after his PG he wants to become get into research and teach medicos.



Like Arnav, Venkat Hemath of Kukatpally too made his hostel his home for the last two years. “I would come only on Sundays for an hour and half. Luckily, my house was close to the college so I would get to see my parents almost daily,” said the student who secured AIR 30 and is the third ranker from the state. Son of a government employee, Hemanth told Express that his efforts for two years bore fruit.



Mixed response

Meanwhile not everyone is elated with NEET results. Besides, allegations that the test was not of uniform difficulty in all vernacular languages, which eventually led to the stay on the results, the other issue was that of two questions in the exam being wrong. For these, CBSE was supposed to give 8 marks to each student who attempted.



A Akhila, is one of the students who missed out on a better rank because she did not get these marks. Daughter of a farmer from Warangal, Akhila secured 32 rank all over the country and fourth in the state. “She expected a rank within 20s but its alright. She is happy with her performance and is currently en-route to Tirupathi to offer prayers,” her uncle, Krishna Reddy told Express.

TSWREIS ACE NEET

Unlike their counterparts from corporate colleges, students from TSWREIS and TTWREIS have again proved that there is no substitute for hardwork. Fighting poverty and with limited resources at their disposal, 28 social welfare and 8 tribal welfare students are likely to get into medicine and 10 social and 2 tribal welfare students into BDS.

Prabhas who secured 534 marks in the NEET entrance said, “Joining the OPBC was a turning point in my life and I always wanted to become a doctor. My aim is to pay back to the society by being an empathetic cardiologist.” OPBC or Operation Blue Crystal programme provides free long-term coaching for the meritorious poor children hailing from poor families.