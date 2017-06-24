VISAKHAPATNAM: After much hype, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has cancelled its ‘Maha Sankalp Deeskha’ scheduled be held in the city on Saturday. A day after the YSRC went public with its plans of an all-party Maha Dharna over the land grab allegations, the local TDP cadre announced the ‘Maha sankalp Deeksha’ to promote the welfare schemes launched by the government.

“As we are planning to celebrate the successful completion of three-year rule of the TDP, majority of the party leaders felt that the Maha Sankalp Deeksha is not at all necessary now. So the programme has been cancelled,” Deputy chief minister N Chinna Rajappa, who also holds the home portfolio, told the media here on Friday.

Referring to the demand of the Opposition parties that the government must order a CBI probe into the land grab allegations, Chinna Rajappa ruled it out. “The government has ordered an SIT probe. We are confident that the SIT investigations will be impartial to bring the real culprits to book. The probe team will submit report in two months. The government will take action against the guilty,” he said at the TDP office in the city.

So far, 168 land irregularity complaints have been received and the investigation is underway.

Records pertaining to nearly 300 acres have been found to have tampered with at Kommadi and Madhurawada and police teams are on the job to nab the culprits, he said.

To a query, the minister said that Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham and his followers were yet to apply for permission for their scheduled padayatra. “They will not be allowed to take out the padayatra sans permission at any cost. If they apply for permission now, the officials will examine it and if feasible, they will definitely give permission,” Chinna Rajappa said.