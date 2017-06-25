SRIKAKULAM: A daily wager battered his 25-year-old wife with a stick to death at Laxmipuram village of Saravakota mandal on Friday late night. It came to light on Saturday morning after the family members of the deceased lodged a police complaint.



The deceased has been identified as Mantri Kalyani (25), a native of Narasannapeta mandal. After she got married to Mantri Papa Rao, she had been living in Laxmipuram. The couple has two children.



According to Saruvakota SI Durga Prasad, the couple used to quarrel often and vexed with this, Kalyani left to her maternal village, along with her two children. After the schools reopened, Papa Rao, along with some village elders, went to Kalyani’s village and promised her family that they would never quarrel.



Kalyani and the children then returned to Laxmipuram. However, the couple again started quarrelling. On Friday night, both entered into a heated argument and in the fit of rage, Papa Rao hit Kalyani with a stick on her head, resulting her death.

On Saturday morning, the police inspected the scene of crime and sent the body to Patapatanam hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, said the SI.