RAJAHMUNDRY: Sixteen tribals have died due to food poisoning in the remote hamlet of Chaparai in Y Ramavaram mandal of East Godavari district since May 29. Another 32, whose condition is serious are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Rampachodavaram and the PHC at Maradumilli.

On being alerted of the deaths late on Saturday night, medical teams were rushed to the village, but as the heavy downpour the previous night had damaged the kutcha road to the hamlet, the teams were able to reach the spot only on Sunday morning.

As against the initially reported six deaths, the medical teams found that the number of deceased stands at 16 and the condition of several others is critical. “Those needing immediate treatment were shifted to Rampachodavaram. The teams are monitoring the situation,” East Godavari collector Kartikeya Mishra said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the ITDA project officer and DMHO along with two teams of health and medical personnel were rushed to the village to monitor the situation. “There was a wedding feast at the village. The guests fell ill after eating the food that was served,” he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been monitoring the situation since it was reported and held a teleconference with Ministers and officials concerned. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the victims of the tragedy. On his direction, Home minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa visited Rampachodavaram to take stock of the situation. Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu who expressed shock over the tragedy is coordinating the medical teams in Rampachodavaram.

Chinna Rajappa interacted with the tribals undergoing treatment at Rampachodavaram and suggested that the doctors shift the critical to either Rajahmundry or Kakinada hospitals for better treatment.

Kartikeya Mishra was directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report.