Fans of Harry Potter cut cake at a book store in Visakhapatnam as the first in the JK Rowling’s series turn 20 | Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: 20 years ago on Monday, the first book in the Harry Potter series was published. Released as ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in the UK and ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in the US, JK Rowling’s first release ushered in a literary franchise that would be translated into 68 languages and sell more than 500 million books worldwide.

On the occasion, the Potterheads in Vizag left no stone unturned on Monday to celebrate their childhood hero Harry Potter. Ask any Potterhead, the first spell they get to imagine is ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ from the ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone novel’ when Flitwick’s first-year class practice the spell on feathers.

Reading the book, many young minds were into the dream land of Hogwarts imagining themselves being in the school of magic.

The Potter fans thronged to the book stores and organised happy gathering, sharing funny memories from their childhood.

“I will be a Potterhead for ever. Even though Hogwarts doesn’t exist, I can experience a magic world is living there. Years on, still I keep reading the books,” said Surya Sri, a B Tech student. It’s not less than a festivals. “Take any character in the series, it teaches something. Even now, when we discuss about Potter, we fight over the correct pronunciation of spells. It’s fun,” said M Vandana, an architecture student.