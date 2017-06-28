VISAKHAPATNAM: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vizag, on Tuesday caught an AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) personnel officer (PO) red-handed when he was accepting a bribe of `5,000 from a car owner to process the pending bills.

The tainted officer was produced before the ACB Court which remanded him in custody for two weeks.

S Muralimohan Rao, personnel officer of the APSRTC, Vizag region demanded a bribe from a hired cab owner at his office, Ch Appala Reddy to clear the latter’s bills which were pending for the last three months, said K Ramakrishna Prasad, DSP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (Vizag Urban).

The complainant supplies cabs to APSRTC for official visits in the region. Fed up with the harassment of Rao, the cab owner approached the ACB officials who laid a trap. Muralimohan Rao was caught red-handed when he was accepting the bribe amount from the cab owner at his office.

According to RTC Sources, Muralimohan Rao’s retirement is due next week. There are several allegations that he had collected bribes not only form several cab operators of the APSRTC.