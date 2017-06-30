VISAKHAPATNAM: As the prevalence of anthrax and malaria fevers caused panic, teams of Medical and Health Department along with the Animal Husbandry, Panchayat Raj and Revenue staff rushed to the agency areas of the North Andhra districts. Malaria is rampant in the three districts and the number of cases is more than the last years. In Visakhapatnam district, so far 1,680 cases were registered against the 2,000 cases registered last year. In Vizianagaram district, 880 malaria cases were registered last year while the figure reached 900 till now. In Srikakulam district, so far 370 cases were registered.



Reviewing the status of seasonal diseases in the north Andhra and in particular the Visakhapatnam district, Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary of Health, directed the district officials on Thursday to take all necessary preventive measures in agency as well as in the plain areas. “If any staff is found negligent in duty, he would be punished severely,” she warned.

The death of 17 tribals at Chaparai village of East Godavari district is a wake-up call for the entire Medical and Health department staff across the state along with the Government. East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district officials have rushed medical teams to the concerned agency areas and all the treatment and precautionary measures have been launched.



Preventive steps initiated

As Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and state higher officials rushed to Chaparai village, the Rampachodavaram ITDA officials, staff and district officials along with medical and health staff kick-started medical services. On Thursday they conducted medical camps in and around the remote tribal village.



Five teams, each comprising five members, were deployed in the area of Chaparai and a door-to-door survey is being conducted and medical aid is being provided to the needy people.



At Chaparai village, there are 75-85 houses, distributed over seven small habitations. Medical officials including Additional DM&HO Pavankumar and others stayed put at the Gurthedu PHC and closely monitoring the medical services in the affected areas.



According to the Medical officials, no new case was reported on Thursday. All the patients who were admitted to Rampachodavaram area hospital and Kakinada Government General Hospital were undergoing treatment and their health condition is said to be stable.