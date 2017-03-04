Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram will be the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh in future, says Devineni Uma

Water Resources minister Devineni said practical knowledge is much more useful for engineering students than theoretical one.

Published: 04th March 2017 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2017 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Students displaying the Polavaram project model in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources minister Devineni Uamamaheswara Rao has said the farmer is the big engineer in villages and the officials should consider their views and experiences for the desilting works  of canals and tanks for effective water distribution in the State. 


Rao said practical knowledge is much more useful for engineering students than theoretical one. Suggesting the students to visit the Polavaram project site, he said, “They can get valuable inputs for their project works.” The minister was speaking at the 15th Irrigation Day celebrations of the State in Vijayawada on Friday.


Stating that Godavari-Krishna-Penna rivers interlinking project was conceptualised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making the State drought-proof, Rao said that the Polavaram project will be the lifeline of the State. The minister stressed the need for effective coordination between various departments to tackle the possible drinking water problem in the ensuing summer.  

Stressing the need for interlinking village tanks for cascading system, the minister said it will benefit the farmer and the State in the long run.


He also hailed the role of  K Sri Ramakrishnaiah, whose birthday is celebrated as Irrigation Day in the State.  


Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Sasibushan Kumar said the State was able to add an additional 125 tmcft of water only in the last two years though the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects were constructed decades ago. 

