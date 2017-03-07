DSNLU students suspended for ragging, beating up juniors

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) at Sabbavaram suspended its 19 students for their alleged involvement in ragging and beating up of students in the campus. The students are in their third, fourth and fifth years.

On Sunday, a group of students from third, fourth and fifth year reportedly attacked the second year students in which two to three students were injured.

"There are some ego clashes between the seniors and juniors and this might have flared up the incident. After the preliminary enquiry, the students were suspended on Monday evening. An one-judge judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken basing on the inquiry report," DSNLU registrar Dayanand Murthy said, adding that the varsity authorities would hold a meeting with the students on Wednesday.

However, sources said that the problem started around 10 days ago, when some second year students complained to their hostel warden that the seniors were smoking ganja and consuming liquor on the hostel premises.

Following the complaint, the warden acted strictly on the senior students. Developing a grudge, the senior students had been harassing the juniors since them in the name of ragging. However, the issue came to light when the seniors beat up the juniors.

However, no police complaint has been lodged so far. The DSNLU campus, which used to function from a rented accommodation in MVP Colony, was recently shifted to the newly-built residential campus at Sabbavaram.