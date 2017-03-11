‘Finteract’ to facilitate talks for troubleshooting

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a bid to encourage multi-disciplinary thinking to give the Fintech culture a boost, the first ‘Finteract’ series comprising interlinking dialogues connecting to Fintech and innovation was launched on the concluding day of the Spring Conference 2017 here on Friday.

PharmEasy founder Dharmil Sheth began the Finteract series by sharing his experience in taking a company to the Forbes List of 30. “As part of the joint initiative (Finteract) of the government and Fintech Valley, curated by Adfactors XD, a series of talks will be organised all over the country and the world,” said Sheth.



Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the delegates through a video conference. “This conference is our step in joining the Fourth Industrial Revolution which is a spectacular combination of technology and Internet of Things (IoT),” he said, while stressing the need for the academic institutions to adapt curriculum for imparting training to individuals to contribute to Fintech sector.



Special chief secretary and IT Advisor to CM, JA Chowdary said that the conference was a success. “We intend to build on this momentum and leverage it to generate employment that meets the new demands of the global economy,” he said. Later, a workshop on e-governance and sandbox opportunities led by E-Pragati CEO Balasubramaniam was conducted.

UIDAI chairperson and former IT secretary J Satyanarayana said,” Our current ecosystem is well established having welfare programmes linked to Aadhaar. We are trying to expand the current portfolio consisting of 72 projects.”



The concluding day had 300 Indian and international participants attending the event. Global corporations, governments and academia, along with entrepreneurs, artists and visionaries came together to build infrastructure, market access, connectivity, funding channels, and incentive mechanisms, nurturing a ‘Fintectonic’ culture that sets a platform for innovation and growth.



A prize money of Rs 5 Lakh and one year free office space was provided in the Fintech Tower in Vizag to Start-up challenge winners.