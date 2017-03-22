VIJAYAWADA: The Assembly media-point on Tuesday witnessed women legislators of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRC get rough over interaction with the media, following the Opposition's uproar in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly over the State’s inaction in crimes against women.



After the YSRC raised the issue of crimes against women in the Assembly which led to heated arguments, its women MLAs rushed to the media-point, blaming the TDP government for its callousness towards increasing incidents of women related crimes. When YSRC MLA Giddi Eeswari began speaking to the media, TDP legislator Vangalapudi Anita tried to prevent her.



This led to intense jostling between the two groups while Eeswari and Anita were embroiled in a verbal battle. Later Anita left the scene but Women Development Minister Peethala Sujata, who was with male legislators, picked up an argument with the YSRC MLAs. When the MLAs continued to speak to the media, Sujata took the mikes of the TV channels and began to speak.

Marshals later entered the scene when the situation got out of control and took the legislators away.