Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh journalist arrested under SC/ST Act

A complaint was lodged against Reddy by one Seelam Syambabu, former TDP councillor.

Published: 26th March 2017 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2017 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Chirala police have arrested senior journalist N Nagarjuna Reddy on Friday, in connecting with a SC / ST atrocities case against him. He was going to attend a journalist union meeting in Vijayawada, when the Chirala police detained him at a checkpost near Guntur. He was produced before the Chirala Munsif Magistrate and was later sent to Ongole district jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

On February 6, Reddy suffered bleeding injuries in an attack by Amanchi Swamulu, the elder brother of Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, in broad daylight on the streets of Chirala after the latter reportedly brought to light the alleged corrupt activities of his elder brother. He lodged a complaint with the police against Swamulu before being admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

However, on the same day, a complaint was lodged against Reddy by one Seelam Syambabu, former TDP councillor and a follower of the Chirala MLA with the Chirala One Town Police mentioning that Nagarjuna Reddy was damaging his character by publishing false stories and also abusing him in the name of caste for questioning the same. A case under SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered against Reddy and the police stated that he was absconding after getting discharged from the hospital.

Chirala DSP Prem Kajal told the media that a lookout notice was issued for arresting Nagarjuna Reddy and he was detained in Guntur by the Chirala police. The family members of Reddy are preparing to file a petition in the court, seeking his release on bail. They alleged that the arrest was made in a discreet manner to avoid protests from the journalists and they had no information about it till late night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp