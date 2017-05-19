55-year-old battered to death in Andhra Pradesh by cousin

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 55-year-old man was battered to death allegedly by his cousin over a property dispute, at Pedda Srirampuram in Srikakulam district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as T Seshagiri, a native of Pedda Srirampuram village. Sompeta CI Suri Narayudu said Seshagiri had conflicts with his cousin T Bheema Rao and his son Suresh over properties.

Both the families quarrelled over the issue in the past. Bheema Rao also lodged a complaint against Seshagiri, alleging that the latter made an attempt to kill them. On Thursday morning, another bout of arguments ensued between both the families.

In the fit of rage, Bheema Rao and Suresh hit Sehshagiri severely with sticks before fleeing.