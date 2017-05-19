WannaCry virus hits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams; 36 of over 2,500 computers affected

By PTI

TIRUPATI: The WannaCry ransomware virus attacked three dozen computers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, a trust which runs the famous Lord Venkateswara temple here, a senior TTD official said here today.

"Of the over 2,500 computers, three dozen computers installed for local administration at the TTD headquarters were attacked by the online virus," Devasthanam PRO Talari Ravi told PTI today.

The affected computers were all old versions which were later updated, he said, adding that the virus issue was also fixed completely.

A few hundred of the updated computers attached to the hill temple and others offering e-services to devotees were not hit as TTD's IT wing, in collaboration with IT major TCS, had taken all precautionary measures, he said.