Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drive to check exodus of Kurnool farmhands, hostels for their kids

Taking a erious view of the migrations of farmhands and farmers in the district, collector S Satyanarayana on Thursday directed officials concerned to check the exodus by providing works under MGNREGS. He warned the officials of suspension if they failed to check the migrations. 

Published: 10th November 2017 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2017 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Taking a erious view of the migrations of farmhands and farmers in the district, collector S Satyanarayana on Thursday directed officials concerned to check the exodus by providing works under MGNREGS. He warned the officials of suspension if they failed to check the migrations. 
After The New Indian Express on Thursday brought to light the movement of rural poor from the district, the Collector held a meeting with officials at night in his camp office and discussed large scale migrations from rural areas of Kurnool in the last four months. 

He directed them to conduct a week-long special drive to control the migrations and provide works to job card holders in their native villages. He also instructed the officials to create awareness about the situation using tom-tom in village squares. Special hostels will be set up for children to continue their studies in case their parents migrate for works. He stressed the need to take the issue seriously.

Earlier, NREGS implementation committee director S Ramakrishna had asked officials to clear NREGS wage dues at the earliest. He said the committee members would visit rural areas to take stock of NREGS activities shortly.  According to an estimate, about 2 lakh rural poor have migrated to other places in search of livelihood in the last four months mainly due to the tardy implementation of MGNREGA. Increased cost of living and payment of meagre wages are said to be the major reasons for the migrations. Under MGNREGA, a worker has to be paid a daily wage of `197 depending on the nature of work. 

However, the average daily wage paid to the workers in the district is `99. Even this is not paid regularly. As of June, the arrears due were `52 crore and the following month with release of funds by the centre, `20 crore dues were cleared. As on date, the MGNREGS wage dues in the district stand at `32 crore. According to MGNREGA workers, their wages are not being paid on a daily basis.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp