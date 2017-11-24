Home States Andhra Pradesh

Baby kidnapped from Kakinada Government General Hospital

Published: 24th November 2017 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2017 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ganta Lakshmi, the newborn’s mother, at Kakinada GGH on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A newborn was on Thursday stolen from the gynaecology ward of Kakinada Government General Hospital by an unidentified woman.Ganta Lakshmi, 22, of Hukumpeta in East Godavari district was resting after delivering the baby around 11 am when a woman who had her face covered with a scarf took the baby away, sources said. 

Following complaints from the newborn’s parents as well as hospital representatives, a police team led by DSP (Law & Order) Varma swung into action and took up investigation. 
“We have lodged a complaint with the police and efforts are on to trace the newborn,” said the hospital’s superintendent.However, the cops don’t have any video evidence of the incident as the CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises are not functioning. Police have questioned a few suspects.

TAGS
Kakinada Government General Hospital Baby kidnapped

Comments

