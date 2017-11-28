Home States Andhra Pradesh

FIMS fiasco: Be patient, Chandrababu Naidu to medicos

The Chief Minister also suggested the students to form a committee who can coordinate with a special cell in the government, dedicated to solve this issue.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assuring that the government is doing everything in its capacity to do justice to the students of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, however, expressed ire over the students for holding protests and blaming the government. When the affected students and parents of FIMS met the Chief Minister at his chambers in the AP Legislative Assembly, he suggested the students to be patient.

Stating that the State government will make a resolution in the AP Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to intervene and push this case forward in the Supreme Court, he said if the Apex Court gives permission soon, all affected students who have qualified the NEET, will get a confirmed seat in FIMS or any other medical college. Students who do not qualify will be admitted to NEET coaching classes, and the government will bear the cost, he added. The Chief Minister also suggested the students to form a committee who can coordinate with a special cell in the government, dedicated to solve this issue. He asked officials to ensure that the call centre informs the affected students and keep them up to date. Terming the issue as a complicated one, Naidu is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over the students for blaming the state government responsible for their studies.

“Management of FIMS committed the first mistake by taking up admissions violating the norms and the second mistake committed by you (students) by joining in the college without verifying the facts. Though the government is in no way connected to the issue, with the intention to deliver justice to students, swung into action and is putting all sincere efforts. But, it is not fair on your part to blame the government.

