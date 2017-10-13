Home States Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold scam: 17,000 depositors turn up for verification

Thousands of depositors of AgriGold made serpentine queues at the special counters set up by the police at Command Control Centre in the city on Thursday to register  and get t

An old couple waiting for their turn at the Command Control Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of depositors of AgriGold made serpentine queues at the special counters set up by the police at Command Control Centre in the city on Thursday to register  and get their bond/receipts, Aadhaar card and bank account details verified.It may be mentioned here that APCID officials launched a website protectionofapdepositors.com in 2016 and asked all the depositors to register their details by uploading a copy of the bonds and the receipts on the website. As many as 17 counters have been arranged at the Operation Command Control. 

On the first day, around 17,000 depositors in and around Vijayawada from Ibrahimpatnam, Penamaluru, Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Unguturu, Vuyyuru, Pamidimukkala and Thotlavalluru thronged the venue for the verification process. At a point of time, the servers and internet connection failed. Authorities concerned evolved steps and restored the internet connection.

City DCP Gajarao Bhupal inspected the verification process. CID officials including CIs monitored the arrangements and interacted with the depositors. The CID officials displayed the list of names, mobile numbers, dates of verification of documents and other details on flexes and notice board at the control room. AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association honorary president M Nageswara Rao urged the State government to continue the verification process and hasten the efforts to reimburse the amount to the depositors. 

