NELLORE: Majority of the workers here are not showing any interest to attend the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) works being provided by the government due to pending payments. They are facing severe trouble as the government has failed to make payments for the last 10 weeks across the district.Currently, 40,000 workers are attending NREGS works this month against 70,000 in June and July. The government is yet to pay about `44 crore to the daily wagers across the district. According to sources, there are 5,81,009 job cards in 931 panchayats under 46 mandals in the district. Nearly 32,754 Shramasakti unions and about 5,30,508 labourers have been working under NREGS. The government has been paying `110 to `140 to each worker for their works on a daily basis.



Different construction works have been taken up under NREGS such as burial grounds, rain water harvesting pits, Neeru-Chettu, bore wells, sports stadiums, Panta Sanjeevini and Anganwadi buildings, among others. About 85,000 labourers have to work to complete different works under NREGS across the district. “The government has failed to pay wages for the last three months. We are moving to other works as we are getting wages on a daily basis.

There is a need to provide wages in this festival season,” said K. Sivamma, a worker from Gudur sector. Normally, authorities have to deposit wages into the accounts of workers within four days after the completion of works. “We are not getting answers from the staff about the wages. Though, we have done works under NREGS, the government has failed to provide wages on time. We are facing severe trouble as we have to rely only on wages,” said K. Aruna, a worker from Kovur.



Officials are yet to pay `5.49 crore under Atmakur sector, `11.05 crore under Gudur and `8.94 crore in Kavali. Some of the workers have not linked their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts. “Though workers have done works under NREGS, the government failed to provide wages on time. Majority of the workers in Udayagiri, Atmakur and also in upland areas are facing severe trouble, as they have only NREGS works.