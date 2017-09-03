VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who remained neutral when fierce electoral wars were fought in Nandyal and Kakinada on Saturday broke his silence and said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should not delay his promise of BC status to Kapus.In an informal interaction with reporters in Hyderabad on the occasion of his birthday, the actor-turned-politician said the issue had remained unresolved for too long.

“The TDP government should act now,” he said and disapproved of the government preventing Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham from taking out his Chalo Amaravati padayatra from his residence in Kiralmapudi in East Godavari district several times. Pawan Kalyan did not announce support to either the TDP or the YSRC in the Nandyal byelection or the Kakinada municipal polls though Kapus were in substantial number in both the places. In the absence of any direction from Pawan Kalyan, the Kapus seem to have voted for the TDP in both the elections.

The Power Star was, however, evasive on how many Assembly and Lok Sabha seats he would contest in 2019. “I am not sure how many seats I would be able to contest. I will get a broad picture by the end of next year,” the superstar said