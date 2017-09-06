TIRUPATI: A 31-year-old man who was hacked two days ago at NTR colony in Kuppam of Chittoor district for being in a relationship with a girl from another faith breathed his last on Tuesday. His mother, who too was attacked, is still under treatment.Police have imposed IPC Section 144 in the region and are patrolling the streets to prevent reprisals.The victim, Upendra, was attacked by eight of the girl’s relatives identified as Ahmathulla, alias Basha, Hamanullah, 31, Rahamathullah, 28, Azad, 25, and four others.

Police said the eight barged into Upendra’s house on Sunday claiming that he had pushed stagnated water into their house. “It was only an excuse. They bore a grudge against him for his alleged affair with their sister,” the police said.The men then hacked Upenda and beat up his mother who was in the kitchen. They emptied the steaming hot contents of a vessel on her and ransacked the house before leaving. Residents of the colony tried to catch the assailants but they managed to escape.

Upendra and his mother were rushed to a local hospital where doctors told them that he was in a serious condition and may not survive. Upendra was then asked to be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the Police Department rushed more personnel to the colony on receiving an alert on Upendra’s death. They did not permit bringing the victim’s body to the colony fearing it would escalate tension. Cops said Ahmathulla, Hamanullah, Rahamathullah and Azad were on the run but remaining four had been taken into custody.