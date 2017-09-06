TIRUPATI: A 12-year-old girl was on Monday night raped by a pastor in Kuravakaluva village of Renigunta mandal in Chittoor district. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when some women of the village lodged a police complaint. The pastor, however, has not been arrested yet.

According to the women, the 51-year-old who preaches at a small church in the village took the girl belonging to a downtrodden family to an open space near his church and raped her.



A villager, not wishing to be identified, saw the pastor committing the crime and immediately alerted a few other women in the village. They then rushed to the spot, overpowered the man and tied him to a wooden post before giving him a sound thrashing.

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination.Later in the night, higher ups of the church in Renigunta took Panneer Selvam away. As the parents of the girl were afraid and reluctant to lodge a police complaint, some women of the village took the initiative to notify the Gajulamandyam Police.

Clip of man being confronted viral

A clip of women in the village rebuking the pastor who was tied to a pole has gone viral. An incensed woman is seen remarking, “You preach for a living and this is what you do.”