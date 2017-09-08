Srinivasa Reddy along with his wife and children arrived at the residence of the Chief Minister and attempted to consume pesticide. (Express Photo Service)

VIJAYAWADA: A man from Proddatur of Kadapa district created a flutter by attempting suicide at the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli near here on Friday.

Srinivasa Reddy along with his wife and children arrived at the residence of the Chief Minister and attempted to consume pesticide. However, the alert Police prevented him by taking away the pesticide bottle and handed him over to Tadepalli police.

Alleging that Kesava Reddy educational institutes chairman Kesava Reddy cheated him without returning an amount of Rs 5 lakh which he had borrowed from him, Srinivasa Reddy said that as his efforts to meet the Chief Minister to narrate his problem failed, he attempted the extreme step.

Saying that Kesava Reddy borrowed Rs 5 lakh from him in 2012, he said despite pleading Kesava Reddy to return the money as he was in urgent need to provide medical treatment to his children, there was no response from Kesava Reddy.