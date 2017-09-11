VIJAYAWADA: The designs for the administrative city of the capital Amaravati are likely to be finalised on Wednesday. The master architects, Norman Fosters and Partners, are scheduled to reach Amaravati on Tuesday and make a presentation before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister held a high-level teleconference with Municipal Minister P Narayana, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and other higher officials. He made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of the designs.

Naidu said with foundation stone for the State Assembly and other key structures for housing various government departments laying on the Vijayadasami Day, the State will be stepping into a new era. According to him, the new capital city will be a blend of traditional and modern values. It will be futuristic, but at the same time retain traditional values in both cultural and architectural aspects. The permanent building for the Legislative Assembly is designed to resemble the world famous Kohinoor diamond and the Chief Minister felt that Amaravati will be like a Kohinnor of the World.

Design of the another important building -- High Court -- is shaped like stupa, but with a modern touch.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, had emphasised the need for creating more education and employment opportunities at the same time making it a hub of healthcare to make Amaravati a true people’s capital. He was particular about the core of the capital city, where all the government offices are to be located, based on walk to work concept.

Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and CRDA) Ajay Jain and CRDA Commissioner Ch Sridhar explained to the Chief Minister that the core capital, spread over 1,350 acres, will have green-blue concept. Apart from iconic buildings like the Assembly, secretariat, High court, it will also have residences of Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, All India Service officers and other government functionaries.

They explained that it will be a seamless connectivity of public and private spaces.