VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is stressing the need for expediting the welfare and development works in the State in every meeting he chairs, the number of pending files in every department is increasing day by day. It is learnt that nearly two lakh files pertaining to various issues from 44 different departments in the State are pending for approval. Out of 78.45 lakh e-files put up pertaining to various works including development and welfare works, 76.25 lakh e-files have been cleared so far.



Officials say that delay in clearance of those pending files is due to non-availability of the ministers at the Secretariat. Once the ministers concerned give their approval, the files could be cleared.

Owing to recent Nandyal by-election and Kakinada municipal corporation elections, majority of the 25 ministers in the State Cabinet have not come to the Secretariat in past couple of months and some more than that. Even today, most of them are busy with party work in their respective constituencies and the districts, they were made incharge of.



“Both e-file and manual files have to be scrutinised and approved by the ministers concerned. Clearing of manual files takes more time, as the physical presence of the ministers and officials at the Secretariat is necessary. If all the files are converted to e-filing system, there would not be any pendency,” KV Krishnaiah, president of AP Gazetted Employees Association observed. The pendency is much worse when it comes to redressal of grievances. Out of a total 65.34 lakh public grievances registered across the state in last eight months, only 16.5 lakh have been addressed so far.

Commenting on the situation, YSRC leader Merugu Nagarjuna said ministers are more bothered about party affairs than public affairs, which is rather “unfortunate”.