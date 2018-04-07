Home States Andhra Pradesh

My padayatra first step to SCS: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of “mortgaging” special category status (SCS) for personal gains and slammed the ruling party for creating confusion

Jana Sena and Left party workers take part in a padayatra in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of “mortgaging” special category status (SCS) for personal gains and slammed the ruling party for creating confusion among the public by by flip-flopping on the issue. He claimed that his padayatra in Vijayawada on Friday was the first step in the fight for SCS and the implementation of bifurcation assurances.
In a press conference after the conclusion of the padayatra, the actor-turned-politician said he wouldn’t think twice before embarking on a fast-unto-death if it was inevitable in securing special status.

He justified hitching his wagon to Left parties saying both the TDP and the YSRCP had failed to fight in the interest of the people. “Both the ruling and Opposition parties have surrendered to some pressures [from the Centre] and failed to put up a fight for the state. I supported the TDP hoping that Naidu’s four decades of experience would help AP. But, when it did not serve the purpose, a public movement like this surfaces,” he said.

He announced that the the fight would go on as the Jana Sena, Left parties, Lok Satta and other organisations would continue holding public programmes in Anantapur, Ongole and Vizianagaram on April 15, April 24 and May 6 respectively.Pawan made his stand clear that the Jana Sena would not participate in the all-party meeting called by the TDP. “Such a meeting should have been held two years ago. There’s no point in calling one now. We have no faith in the meeting called by the CM as it is just an empty political engagement without any constructive approach,” he said. If a fast-unto-death was inevitable for getting the bifurcation assurances implemented, he said, he would do it with utmost sincerity.

TAGS
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan padayatra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu special category status

